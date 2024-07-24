Major US stock indices close that session lows with the broader indices having their worst trading day since the end of 2022.

NASDAQ index has its worst day since November 2 2022. The NASDAQ is closing down -3.64%

S&P index has its worst day since December 15, 2022. The S&P is closing down -2.32%

The late day selling has pushed the NASDAQ index below its 38.2% retracement of its last trend move higher from the May 21 low:

The Dow industrial average fell -1.29% just last week. Today it stumbled by -1.25%.

A look at the final numbers shows:

Dow Industrial Average average fell -504.22 points or -1.25% at 39853.86. The close is back below the 40,000 level.

S&P index fell -128.63 points or -2.32% at 5427.12

NASDAQ index fell -654.94 points or -3.64% at 17342.41.

From its most recent high, the NASDAQ has fallen -7.20%.

For the Magnificent 7, from most recent highs to low prices today, five of the seven have fallen over 10% with Tesla down -20.77% from its most recent highs.