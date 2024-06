The NASDAQ index is now up 300.41.80 percent. The high price reached 17157.38.

The high price today is the largest since 1.99% on May 3. The price also moved up 2.02% on April 26. For the trading year, the NASDAQ index is a 14.31%.

The S&P index is also trading a new record high. The high price reached 5348.73, up 57.38 points at session highs. For the trading year, the S&P index is up 12.14%