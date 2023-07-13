The NASDAQ index continued to lead the stock indices higher. The Dow industrial average is lagging but still close higher for the 4th consecutive day.

Top sectors in the Dow included

Communication services, up 2.32%,

Technology, up 1.5% and

Consumer discretionary, +1.08%

Energy fell -0.45% despite gains of $1.50 or 1.9% in the crude oil futures. Exxon Mobile fell -2.97%. Chevron fell -1.51% leading to the declines.

A look at the major indices shows:

Dow industrial average rose 47.71 or 0.14% at 34395.13

S&P index rose 37.90 points or 0.5% at 4510.05

NASDAQ index rose 219.60 points or 1.58% at 14138.56

The major indices are on track for gains for the week with one more day to go. For the week:

Dow Industrial Average is up 1.96%

S&P index is up 2.53%

NASDAQ index is leading the week with a gain of 3.50%

Some of the big names that rose today included: