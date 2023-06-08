The major US stock indices are closing higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way.

A snapshot of the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average rose 168.59 points or 0.50% at 33833.62

S&P index rose 26.41 points or 0.62% at 4293.92

NASDAQ index rose 133.62 points or 1.02% at 13238.51

Looking at the small-cap Russell index, it was not so fortunate with a decline of -7.66 points or -0.41% at 1880.77.

The gains in the NASDAQ were helped by some of the AI stocks:

Nvidia rose $10.35 or 2.76% at $385.10

Adobe which reports earnings on June 15 rose $20.71 or 4.95% to $439.03

Amazon, which is now being supported from the perspective of its AWS component, rose $2.98 or 2.46% to $124.15

Tesla shares rose for the 10th consecutive day taking the price from a low close on May 24 of $182.90, to a close today of $234.86 (up 28.9%).

The S&P index reached a high of 4298.01. That was just short of the year high of 4299.28 and the highest level going back to August 2022