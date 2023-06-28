The NASDAQ index has reverse back into negative territory. The index reached a high of 13654.14. It is currently marginally higher at 13558.50. At session highs, the index was up 98.46 points.

The Dow industrial average has remained negative all day. It's high watermark was at -22.99 points. It is currently trading down -86 points at 33840. The low price reached 33755.92

The S&P index is down -5.69 points at 4372.51. At session hi, the index was up 11.95 points. At session lows the index is down -18.18 points.