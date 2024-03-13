The NASDAQ index is nailed down -0.71% or -114.63 points at 16150. The low for the day reached 16143.34.

The NASDAQ index has been negative for the entire day. At session highs, the index could only get within 33.42 points of unchanged.

The S&P indexes down -9.45 points or -0.18% at 5165.76.

Some losers today include:

Nvidia is down -3.40% at $888.

Dell is down -3.03%

Meta Platforms is down -1.22%

Apple is down -1.33%

Intel is down -3.32%

AMD is down -4.50%

Tesla is down -3.16%

Broadcom is down -2.67%

Yesterday, the NASDAQ index traded briefly above the all-time high closing level at 16274.94. The high price reached 16275.45. However, buyers turned to sellers and pushed the price down about nine points from the record closing level at the day close. Today's price action has been off negative.