The solid 20-year bond auction has helped to push stocks even higher. The NASDAQ index is now up 1% at 14266.38. That takes the index to within 1.28% of its high for the year of 14446.55. That high was reached on July 19.

The all-time high for the NASDAQ index was reached back in November 2021. The high price reached 16212.23. The NASDAQ index is still 13.55% from that level.

Meanwhile, the S&P index is up at 27.91 points or 0.62% at 4542.01. It is within 1.43% of its 2023 high.

The Dow industrial average is up 182.2 or 0.52% at 35129.75. It is within 1.46% of its 2023 high