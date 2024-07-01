The NASDAQ index is starting the 2H of the year with a solid gain after rising by 18.13% in the first half of 2024. The index is closing near highs for the day up 0.84% and at a new record closing level.

Both the Dow industrial average and the S&P also rose to start the new month, the new quarter and second half of the year.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 50.66 points or 0.13% at 39169.51

S&P index rose 14.60 points or 0.27% at 5475.09

NASDAQ index closed at a record level up 146.70 points or 0.83% at 17879.30.

The small-cap Russell 2000 did not fair as well as it reacted to higher interest rates. That index was down -17.62 points or -0.86% at 2030.06.

Tesla will report Q2 delivery estimates tomorrow morning with expectations of 433K to 436K. Tesla shares surged $11.98 or 6.05% at $209.86 ahead of that report. Tesla shares fell -20.36% in the first half of 2024.

Some other winners today included:

NioAADR (NIO): +6.61%

Snowflake (SNOW): +5.67%

Grayscale Bitcoin (GBTC): +5.36%

Deutsche Bank AG (DB): +4.23%

Bitcoin Futures (BMC): +3.98%

Rivian Automotive (RIVN): +3.65%

Merck&Co (MRK): +3.30%

Apple (AAPL): +2.90%

Boeing (BA): +2.70%

Goldman Sachs (GS): +2.49%

Crowd Strike Holdings (CRWD): +2.34%

Broadcom (AVGO): +2.20%

Microsoft (MSFT): +2.19%

Palantir (PLTR): +2.15%

Amazon.com (AMZN): +2.04%

Stocks rose despite gains in the yields: