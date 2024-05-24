The major US stock indices are all closing higher on the day, however with different variances.
- The Dow Industrial Average averages closing near unchanged at 39069.58 up 0.01%.
- The S&P index is closing up 36.86 points or 0.70% at 5304.71. A close short of its record close reached on Tuesday at 5321.42.
- The Nasdaq index is closing up 184.76 points or 1.10% at 16928.79.
The small-cap Russell 2000 rebounded 21.25 points today or 1.04% at 2069.6 X.
For the trading week, the major indices are closing with mixed results:
- Dow Industrial Average average fell -2.33%
- S&P index eked out a small gain of 0.03%. The gain was good enough for its fifth consecutive positive week
- NASDAQ and the rose 1.41% for its fifth weekly gain.
- Russell 2000 fell -1.24% snapping its 4 week up string.
Looking at individual stocks this week:
- Nvidia shares rose 15.13% after earnings beat expectations and the company announced a 10:1 stock split
- Meta Platforms, +1.34%
- Amazon, -2.14%
- Alphabet, -0.60% after closing at a record level last week
- Microsoft is closing at a record level and is up 2.37%
- Apple. rose 0.05%
- Tesla rose 1.0%
- Netflix rose 4.13%
- ServiceNow fell -3.47%
- Chipotle fell -1.92%
- Micron rose 3.35%
- Salesforce -4.66%
- Crowdstrike, rose 1.60%
- Dell rose 7.13%
- Gamestop fell -14.45%
- Trump Media, fell -10.03%