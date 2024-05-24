The major US stock indices are all closing higher on the day, however with different variances.

The Dow Industrial Average averages closing near unchanged at 39069.58 up 0.01%.

The S&P index is closing up 36.86 points or 0.70% at 5304.71. A close short of its record close reached on Tuesday at 5321.42.

The Nasdaq index is closing up 184.76 points or 1.10% at 16928.79.

The small-cap Russell 2000 rebounded 21.25 points today or 1.04% at 2069.6 X.

For the trading week, the major indices are closing with mixed results:

Dow Industrial Average average fell -2.33%

S&P index eked out a small gain of 0.03%. The gain was good enough for its fifth consecutive positive week

NASDAQ and the rose 1.41% for its fifth weekly gain.

Russell 2000 fell -1.24% snapping its 4 week up string.

Looking at individual stocks this week: