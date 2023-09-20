Major US stock indices are trading mixed with the NASDAQ index trading to a new session close down -35.45 points or -0.26% at 13643.01. Meanwhile the Dow industrial averages still higher by about 190 points or 0.56% at 34706.

The S&P index is in between those two index extremes with a gain of 7.20% or 0.16% have 4451.11.

Looking at some of the large-cap stocks, Apple, Microsoft, Google, Nvidia, Meta, and Netflix are all trading lower.

For the Dow 30, IBM is leading the charge with a gain of 3.17% followed by Amgen up 2.26%. The top 5 in the Dow industrial average today are all up over 1.0%.