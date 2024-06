Nasdaq trades above all time high close at 17019.88.

The NASDAQ index is now up over 200 points or 1.32% at 17080. The move higher has taken the price above the highest closing level for the index at 17019.88.

The S&P index is up 37.58 points or 0.71% at 5328.97 currently. It's high closing level reached on May 21 at 5321.42 has been breached as well

The Dow Industrial Average average is not faring as well but is now back in positive territory up 21 points or 0.05%