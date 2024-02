S&P index is testing the 5000 level

Major US stock indices continued their surge to the upside

The NASDAQ index is now up over 1%. The S&P index is sniffing the 5000 level for the first time ever. The high just ticked to 4999.89.

The S&P sniffing 5000 is good and bad. The good is it is continuing its run to the upside. The bad is traders love one in nice natural round number holds resistance.