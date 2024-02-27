The broader stock indices are closing higher. The more limited Dow industrial average closed lower. The smaller cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average fell -96.82 points or -0.25% at 38972.40
- S&P rose 8.63 points or 0.17% at 5078.17
- Nasdaq rose 59.04 points or 0.37% at 16035.29
The small cap Russell 2000 surged by 27.13 points or 1.34% at 2056.10.
Some winners and losers:
- Palo Alto Networks rose $12.03 or 3.97% at $314.81. It was reported that Nancy Pelosi purchased a number of in the money options expiring in 2025 with a strike price of $200. HMMMMM... Who needs to follow the flights of Elon Musk when you can get the stock records of Congressional members
- XBI- a Biotech ETF - rose by $5.55 or 5.70% to $102.89.
- Apple rose $1.46 or 0.81% after getting out of the EV car business
- Meta rose $5.31 or 1.10%.
- Nvidia fell -$3.91 or -0.49%
- Alphabet rebounded by $1.31 or 0.95% after falling sharply yesterday on Gemini fallout.
- Celsius - the energy drink company - rose $1.96 or 2.99%. They announce earnings on Thursday.
- Arm Holdings fell -$8.25 or -5.64% at $137.95