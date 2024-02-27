The broader stock indices are closing higher. The more limited Dow industrial average closed lower. The smaller cap Russell 2000 was the biggest gainer.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average fell -96.82 points or -0.25% at 38972.40

S&P rose 8.63 points or 0.17% at 5078.17

Nasdaq rose 59.04 points or 0.37% at 16035.29

The small cap Russell 2000 surged by 27.13 points or 1.34% at 2056.10.

Some winners and losers: