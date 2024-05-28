It was a mixed close for US major stock indices.

Dow Industrial Average average fell -216.73 points or -0.55% at 38852.87

S&P index rose 1.32 points or 0.02% at 5306.03. That is short of its all-time high close reached last week at 5321.42

NASDAQ index rose 99.09 points or 0.59% at 17019.88. It was the first close above the 17,000 level.

These small-cap Russell 2000 index fell -2.816 points or -0.14% at 2066.85. Higher rates weighed on that index today.

Nvidia shares led the way once again with a gain of $75.90 or 7.13% to $1140.59. The price is up 20.13% since earnings were announced on May 22. Nvidia's market Is up to $2.806 trillion. That is just short of Apple's market cap of $2.913 trillion.

Other large-cap stocks did not perform as well today:

Meta Platforms+0.36%

Amazon+0.77%

Alphabet, +0.81%

Microsoft, +0.04%

Apple, positive 0.01%

Tesla, -1.39%

Netflix, +0.35%

Some of the bigger gainers