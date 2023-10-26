The NASDAQ index is now down over 2% as selling is starting to pile on. The high flyers are fairing even worse.

Nvidia -4.10%

Meta -5.04%

Apple -2.95%

Alphabet, -2.88%

Microsoft -3.95%

Tesla -3.32%

Amazon -2.32%

Ouch.

Individual stock technicals are also being breached:

Apple broke below and is running away from its 200 day moving average at $170.32. It currently trades at $166.12

Meta gapped below its 100 day moving average at $299.18. It currently trades at $284.15

Alphabet gap below its 100 day moving average yesterday at $129.29. Currently trades at $121.93

Microsoft is now trading below its 100 day moving average at $330.73. Currently trades at $327.64

