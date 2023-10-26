The NASDAQ index is now down over 2% as selling is starting to pile on. The high flyers are fairing even worse.
- Nvidia -4.10%
- Meta -5.04%
- Apple -2.95%
- Alphabet, -2.88%
- Microsoft -3.95%
- Tesla -3.32%
- Amazon -2.32%
Ouch.
Individual stock technicals are also being breached:
- Apple broke below and is running away from its 200 day moving average at $170.32. It currently trades at $166.12
- Meta gapped below its 100 day moving average at $299.18. It currently trades at $284.15
- Alphabet gap below its 100 day moving average yesterday at $129.29. Currently trades at $121.93
- Microsoft is now trading below its 100 day moving average at $330.73. Currently trades at $327.64