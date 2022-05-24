The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow, closing higher, but the S&P and Nasdaq falling. The Nasdaq snapped sharply lower after SNAP announced that earnings and revenues will be sharply lower than their own expectations released just last month. The shares fell -43.08% on the day.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- Dow industrial average up 48.38 points or 0.15% at 31928.63
- S&P index -32.27 points or -0.81% at 3941.49
- NASDAQ index -270.82 points or -2.35% at 11264.46
- Russell 2000 fell -27.93 points or -1.56% at 1764.82
Other big decliners included:
- Shopify, -11.85%
- Roblox, -10.41%
- AMC, -10.28%
- Robinhood, -9.44%
- Uber, -9.29%
- Block, -9.04%
- Goodrx, -8.76%
- Meta, -7.62%
- American Express, -7.46%
- Tesla, -6.93%
- Walt Disney, -4.01%
- Boeing, -3.76%
Gainers today included:
- Zoom +5.61%
- Northrop Grumman, +3.14%
- McDonald's, +2.74%
- General Mills, +2.46%
- Lockheed Martin, +2.25%
- Verizon +2.03%
- IBM, +2.0%
- Costco, +1.92%
- Coca-Cola +1.85%
- Procter & Gamble +1.78%
- Raytheon +1.5%
- General Dynamics, +1.44%
- J.P. Morgan, +1.41%
- Walmart +1.25%