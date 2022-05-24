The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow, closing higher, but the S&P and Nasdaq falling. The Nasdaq snapped sharply lower after SNAP announced that earnings and revenues will be sharply lower than their own expectations released just last month. The shares fell -43.08% on the day.

A look at the closing levels shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 48.38 points or 0.15% at 31928.63
  • S&P index -32.27 points or -0.81% at 3941.49
  • NASDAQ index -270.82 points or -2.35% at 11264.46
  • Russell 2000 fell -27.93 points or -1.56% at 1764.82

Other big decliners included:

  • Shopify, -11.85%
  • Roblox, -10.41%
  • AMC, -10.28%
  • Robinhood, -9.44%
  • Uber, -9.29%
  • Block, -9.04%
  • Goodrx, -8.76%
  • Meta, -7.62%
  • American Express, -7.46%
  • Tesla, -6.93%
  • Walt Disney, -4.01%
  • Boeing, -3.76%

Gainers today included:

  • Zoom +5.61%
  • Northrop Grumman, +3.14%
  • McDonald's, +2.74%
  • General Mills, +2.46%
  • Lockheed Martin, +2.25%
  • Verizon +2.03%
  • IBM, +2.0%
  • Costco, +1.92%
  • Coca-Cola +1.85%
  • Procter & Gamble +1.78%
  • Raytheon +1.5%
  • General Dynamics, +1.44%
  • J.P. Morgan, +1.41%
  • Walmart +1.25%