The major US indices are closing mixed with the Dow, closing higher, but the S&P and Nasdaq falling. The Nasdaq snapped sharply lower after SNAP announced that earnings and revenues will be sharply lower than their own expectations released just last month. The shares fell -43.08% on the day.

A look at the closing levels shows:

Dow industrial average up 48.38 points or 0.15% at 31928.63

S&P index -32.27 points or -0.81% at 3941.49

NASDAQ index -270.82 points or -2.35% at 11264.46

Russell 2000 fell -27.93 points or -1.56% at 1764.82

Other big decliners included:

Shopify, -11.85%

Roblox, -10.41%

AMC, -10.28%

Robinhood, -9.44%

Uber, -9.29%

Block, -9.04%

Goodrx, -8.76%

Meta, -7.62%

American Express, -7.46%

Tesla, -6.93%

Walt Disney, -4.01%

Boeing, -3.76%

Gainers today included:

Zoom +5.61%

Northrop Grumman, +3.14%

McDonald's, +2.74%

General Mills, +2.46%

Lockheed Martin, +2.25%

Verizon +2.03%

IBM, +2.0%

Costco, +1.92%

Coca-Cola +1.85%

Procter & Gamble +1.78%

Raytheon +1.5%

General Dynamics, +1.44%

J.P. Morgan, +1.41%

Walmart +1.25%