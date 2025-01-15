The major stock indices cheered on the combined PPI and CPI data with sharp gains in the major indices. The NASDAQ index snapped its five day losing streak (-4.13%). The gain today retraced over half of that decline and had its best day since November 6 (post election day). The S&P index also had its best day since November 6.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 703.27 points or 1.65% at 43221.55. Like the S&P and NASDAQ index, the gain was largest since November 6

S&P index rose 107 points or 1.83% at 5949.91.

NASDAQ index rose 466.84 points or 2.45% at 19511.23.

The Russell 2000 rose 44.05 points or 1.99% at 2263.29, and yes that was its best day since November 6.

The Magnificent Seven outpaces with the exception of the Apple (with a gain of 1.97%)

Tesla (TSLA): Price $428.22, Change +$31.86, Change +8.04%.

Price $428.22, Change +$31.86, Change +8.04%. Meta Platforms (META): Price $617.12, Change +$22.87, Change +3.85%.

Price $617.12, Change +$22.87, Change +3.85%. NVIDIA (NVDA): Price $136.24, Change +$4.48, Change +3.40%.

Price $136.24, Change +$4.48, Change +3.40%. Alphabet A (GOOGL): Price $195.55, Change +$5.89, Change +3.11%.

Price $195.55, Change +$5.89, Change +3.11%. Amazon.com (AMZN): Price $223.35, Change +$5.59, Change +2.57%.

Price $223.35, Change +$5.59, Change +2.57%. Microsoft (MSFT): Price $426.31, Change +$10.64, Change +2.56%.

Price $426.31, Change +$10.64, Change +2.56%. Apple (AAPL): Price $237.87, Change +$4.59, Change +1.97%. ​

The financials kicked off the earnings season today,, and they did not disappoint

Citigroup, +6.49%

Goldman Sachs, +6.02%

Wells Fargo, +6.69%

BlackRock, +5.19%

J.P. Morgan +1.97%

Intuitive Surgical also announce their earnings and their sword by $41.23 or 7.65% to $580.11.