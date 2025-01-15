The major stock indices cheered on the combined PPI and CPI data with sharp gains in the major indices. The NASDAQ index snapped its five day losing streak (-4.13%). The gain today retraced over half of that decline and had its best day since November 6 (post election day). The S&P index also had its best day since November 6.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow industrial average rose 703.27 points or 1.65% at 43221.55. Like the S&P and NASDAQ index, the gain was largest since November 6
- S&P index rose 107 points or 1.83% at 5949.91.
- NASDAQ index rose 466.84 points or 2.45% at 19511.23.
The Russell 2000 rose 44.05 points or 1.99% at 2263.29, and yes that was its best day since November 6.
The Magnificent Seven outpaces with the exception of the Apple (with a gain of 1.97%)
- Tesla (TSLA): Price $428.22, Change +$31.86, Change +8.04%.
- Meta Platforms (META): Price $617.12, Change +$22.87, Change +3.85%.
- NVIDIA (NVDA): Price $136.24, Change +$4.48, Change +3.40%.
- Alphabet A (GOOGL): Price $195.55, Change +$5.89, Change +3.11%.
- Amazon.com (AMZN): Price $223.35, Change +$5.59, Change +2.57%.
- Microsoft (MSFT): Price $426.31, Change +$10.64, Change +2.56%.
- Apple (AAPL): Price $237.87, Change +$4.59, Change +1.97%.
The financials kicked off the earnings season today,, and they did not disappoint
- Citigroup, +6.49%
- Goldman Sachs, +6.02%
- Wells Fargo, +6.69%
- BlackRock, +5.19%
- J.P. Morgan +1.97%
Intuitive Surgical also announce their earnings and their sword by $41.23 or 7.65% to $580.11.