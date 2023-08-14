JP Morgan's Market Intel team are giving a 40% chance to the US stock market pulling back before resuming its trend higher. Up from their previous 35% probability.

JPM say that last week's fall does not constitute the pullback they are looking for, but concede they were looking for a bigger pullback in June before indexes rocketed higher.

In June JPM were looking for a deeper pullback citing:

less rosy macro data

the continuation of the tightening cycle

earnings outlook

and lack of incremental buyers

The analysts say that the first and second of those points above are most similar to now:

With bottom’s-up earnings estimated higher in the medium term and buyback poised to turn back on, bullets (i) and (ii) would be the key similarities with the addition of positioning

I haven't got targets to the downside JPM is looking for.