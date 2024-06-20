The Nasdaq string of up days is over at 7-days. Over that 7-days, the price has closed at record levels each day. The decline today is the worst day since May 30.

Meanwhile, the Dow rose for the 3rd day in a row with a solid gain of 300 points. It was its strongest day since May 31.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow industrial average rose 299.88 points or 0.77% at 39134.79

S&P index fell -13.78 points or -0.25% at 5473.24

Nasdaq index fell -140.64 pointe or -0.79% at 17721.59

The small-cap Russell 2000 index fell -7.83 points r -0.39% at 2017.39.

The top-3 capitalized stocks all fell today with Nvidia the worst of the 3:

Nvidia fell -$4.80 or -3.54% to $130.78

Apple fell -$4.61 or -2.15% to $209.68

Microsoft fell -$0.64 or -0.14% to $445.70.

Microsoft is the leader of the 3 with a market capitalization at $3.31T which outpaces Nvidia and Apple with each at $3.22T currently.