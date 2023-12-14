Nasdaq was hit by a system error on Wednesday that impacted thousands of stock orders and led to some being canceled, Bloomberg News (gated) is reporting.
Bloomberg citing "according to people with knowledge of the matter"
- exchange operator told market participants it’s investigating an order-entry issue that caused inaccuracies and delays
- Nasdaq’s electronic communication channel, which processes so-called financial information exchange or “FIX” messages, was affected
- incident started around 2:30 p.m. New York time