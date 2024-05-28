The NASDAQ index trades above the $17,000 level for the first time. It is currently trading at 17,002 up 81 points or 0.48%.

As the month of May works toward the end of month, the NASDAQ index is currently up 8.6%. That would be the largest gain of the year and the largest gain since November 2023

By comparison, the S&P index is up 5.4%. That is still good enough for the largest gain of this year (February the gain was 5.17%), and it's largest one-month gain since November.

The Dow Industrial Average averages up 2.92% this month

Today, the Dow industrial average lags with a decline of -144 points or -0.37%. The S&P is also lagging with only a gain of 0.06%.