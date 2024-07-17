The NASDAQ tumbled and has its worst trading day since December 2022 when the index fell -3.23%. The today the decline was -512.42 points or -2.77% to 17996.92 .

Meanwhile, the Dow industrial average rose 243.60 points or 0.59% to 41198.09. That was good enough for another record close for that index.

In between was the S&P index which fell -78.93 points or -1.39% to 5588.28.

Nvidia -6.64%

Meta Platforms -5.68%

Amazon -2.64%

Alphabet -1.58%

Apple -2.53%

Microsoft -1.33%

Tesla -3.14%

The top 5 Dow stocks today:

UnitedHealth +4.43%

Johnson & Johnson +3.67%

Cisco +2.22%

Chevron +2.22%

JP Morgan +1.51%

After the close, United Airlines reported a revenue miss of $14.99 billion versus 15.1 billion estimate. They did beat on earnings per share it coming in at $4.14 versus $3.93 estimate. Forward guidance for Q3 sees $2.75 – $3.25 versus expectations of $3.38. Shares are down -3.81% in after-hours trading.

Kinder Morgan is also reporting and it has a revenue miss as well with $3.57 billion versus $4.13 billion estimate. Earnings-per-share came in at $0.25 versus $0.26 estimate. Shares are down -1.02% in after-hours trading.

Alcoa EPS beats with $0.16 versus $0.08 expected. Revenues also be at $2.91 billion versus $2.84 billion estimate. Shares are up 1.63% in after-hours trading.