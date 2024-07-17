The NASDAQ tumbled and has its worst trading day since December 2022 when the index fell -3.23%. The today the decline was -512.42 points or -2.77% to 17996.92 .
Meanwhile, the Dow industrial average rose 243.60 points or 0.59% to 41198.09. That was good enough for another record close for that index.
In between was the S&P index which fell -78.93 points or -1.39% to 5588.28.
- Nvidia -6.64%
- Meta Platforms -5.68%
- Amazon -2.64%
- Alphabet -1.58%
- Apple -2.53%
- Microsoft -1.33%
- Tesla -3.14%
The top 5 Dow stocks today:
- UnitedHealth +4.43%
- Johnson & Johnson +3.67%
- Cisco +2.22%
- Chevron +2.22%
- JP Morgan +1.51%
After the close, United Airlines reported a revenue miss of $14.99 billion versus 15.1 billion estimate. They did beat on earnings per share it coming in at $4.14 versus $3.93 estimate. Forward guidance for Q3 sees $2.75 – $3.25 versus expectations of $3.38. Shares are down -3.81% in after-hours trading.
Kinder Morgan is also reporting and it has a revenue miss as well with $3.57 billion versus $4.13 billion estimate. Earnings-per-share came in at $0.25 versus $0.26 estimate. Shares are down -1.02% in after-hours trading.
Alcoa EPS beats with $0.16 versus $0.08 expected. Revenues also be at $2.91 billion versus $2.84 billion estimate. Shares are up 1.63% in after-hours trading.