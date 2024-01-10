The major US stock indices are closing higher. The SEC announced that they approved Bitcoin ETFs. William's was a bit more hawkish, but who cares if the Fed cuts 3 or 6 times. One can argue if they cut 6 it means there is trouble in the economy. The Goldilocks is moderate growth, Fed cuts as inflation eases but not by a lot.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow up 170.55 points or 0.45% at 37695.72
- S&P up 26.95 points or 0.57% at 4783.46
- Nasdaq up 111.93 points or 0.75% at 14969.64
The Russell 2000 rose a modest 2.22 points or 0.11% at 1970.26.
For the trading week:
- Dow, +0.61%
- S&P, +1.84%
- Nasdaq, +3.07%.
Some big winners today include:
- Intuitive Surgical, +10.25%
- Palo Alto networks +5.22%
- Meta-+3.65%
- Uber technologies +3.50%
- Home Depot +3.07%
- Crowdstrike +3.02%
- Celsius +2.94%
Leading the Dow 30 is:
- Home Depot +3.07%
- Microsoft +1.86%
- Walmart +1.23%
- McDonald +1.11%
- Salesforce +1.06%
The S&P index today is closing within 13 points of that all-time high closing level 4796.57