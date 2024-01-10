The major US stock indices are closing higher. The SEC announced that they approved Bitcoin ETFs. William's was a bit more hawkish, but who cares if the Fed cuts 3 or 6 times. One can argue if they cut 6 it means there is trouble in the economy. The Goldilocks is moderate growth, Fed cuts as inflation eases but not by a lot.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow up 170.55 points or 0.45% at 37695.72

S&P up 26.95 points or 0.57% at 4783.46

Nasdaq up 111.93 points or 0.75% at 14969.64

The Russell 2000 rose a modest 2.22 points or 0.11% at 1970.26.

For the trading week:

Dow, +0.61%

S&P, +1.84%

Nasdaq, +3.07%.

Some big winners today include:

Intuitive Surgical, +10.25%

Palo Alto networks +5.22%

Meta-+3.65%

Uber technologies +3.50%

Home Depot +3.07%

Crowdstrike +3.02%

Celsius +2.94%

Leading the Dow 30 is:

Home Depot +3.07%

Microsoft +1.86%

Walmart +1.23%

McDonald +1.11%

Salesforce +1.06%

The S&P index today is closing within 13 points of that all-time high closing level 4796.57