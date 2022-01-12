The major indices are closing higher but well off their highs for the day.
- The Dow industrial average is up 201 point at the high, and is up 39.48 points at the close
- The S&P index was up 35.54 points at its highs, and is closing up 13.32 points
- The NASDAQ index was up 165.5 points at its high, and is closing up 34.95 points
A more detailed look at the final numbers shows:
- Dow industrial average rose 30.30 points or 0.11% at 3629.33
- S&P index rose 13.28 points or 0.28% at 4726.36
- NASDAQ index rose 34.95 points or 0.23% at 15188.40
- Russell 2000 fell -17.94 points or -0.82% at 2176.05.
Other highlights for the day:
- NASDAQ is closing 6% from its all-time high
- Russell 2000 is closing around 11% from its all-time high
- The Dow is closing -1.8% from its all-time high
- the S&P index is closing around 2% from its all-time high
- The NASDAQ index traded above its 100 day moving average at 15279.67, but is closing below that level.