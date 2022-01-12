The major indices are closing higher but well off their highs for the day.

The Dow industrial average is up 201 point at the high, and is up 39.48 points at the close

The S&P index was up 35.54 points at its highs, and is closing up 13.32 points

The NASDAQ index was up 165.5 points at its high, and is closing up 34.95 points

A more detailed look at the final numbers shows:

Dow industrial average rose 30.30 points or 0.11% at 3629.33

S&P index rose 13.28 points or 0.28% at 4726.36

NASDAQ index rose 34.95 points or 0.23% at 15188.40

Russell 2000 fell -17.94 points or -0.82% at 2176.05.

Other highlights for the day:

NASDAQ is closing 6% from its all-time high

Russell 2000 is closing around 11% from its all-time high

The Dow is closing -1.8% from its all-time high

the S&P index is closing around 2% from its all-time high

The NASDAQ index traded above its 100 day moving average at 15279.67, but is closing below that level.