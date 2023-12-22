Here are the key points on key topics from White House National Economic Council Director Brainard:

Focus on Red Sea Attacks

The Biden administration is very focused on the attacks in the Red Sea due to the importance of shipping lanes.

Suez Canal Shipping

Brainard does not expect a significant impact on holiday shopping products from potential diversions of vessels from the Suez Canal to the Cape of Good Hope.

Monitoring Red Sea Situation

The situation in the Red Sea is being closely monitored, with discussions ongoing with ocean shippers, industry, and regional countries to ensure freedom of navigation.

U.S. Economy and Job Market Resilience

Brainard acknowledges the resilience of the U.S. economy, consumers, and job market, while also recognizing existing risks.

U.S. Economic Resilience

There are many reasons to believe in the resilience of the U.S. economy.

Wealth and Wages Development

Notable developments in wealth and wages for American families, though healthcare affordability remains a significant challenge.

Inflation and Economic Growth

Brainard sees a greater reason to believe the U.S. economy can return inflation to pre-pandemic levels while maintaining solid growth.

Inflation Trends

Inflation has decreased faster than some of the more optimistic forecasts.

Review of Steel Industry Deal