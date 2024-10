This via Nate Silver at 538.

Tips Trump to win, taking the Electoral College with 271 votes vs. Harris at 267.

Thats not a big margin, but its enough, and it fits with what other polls are saying.

I'll scout around for other reputable polls too, but Silver is in line with what I've been seeing. Markets are pricing a Trump win, and a 'Red Sweep' too, yields on US Treasuries reflecting the expected higher fiscal spending.