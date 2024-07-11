CNN with the report on NATO nerves over China-owned infrastructure in Europe.

NATO countries now see those investments as a liability

The fear, according to one US official, is that Beijing could use the infrastructure it owns in Europe to provide material assistance to Russia

discussions on taking action on infrastructure, according to three officials involved in them, are still in their early stages

A NATO official said that if a war erupted, the infrastructure “would almost certainly be nationalized, or nations would temporarily assume operating control, under emergency security measures. China can sue them in court after the fact.”

China has poured vast sums into these projects and would rightly expect return on investment, and secure ownership. A war though ... all bets are off.

Here is the link for much more detail.