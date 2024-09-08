CBS had this news, of geopolitical concern.

In summary:

  • Two NATO members, Romania and Latvia, reported Russian drones violating their airspace.
  • A drone entered Romania early Sunday during Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and port infrastructure near the Danube.
  • In Latvia, a Russian drone crashed near the town of Rezekne, possibly straying from Belarus, the day before.
  • Romania has confirmed previous drone fragments on its territory since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
  • NATO condemned the violation of Romanian airspace, though no evidence suggests an intentional attack on NATO members.
  • Latvian authorities stated there is no indication that Russia or Belarus intentionally sent the drone into Latvia.
  • Latvia’s defense minister played down the significance of the drone incursion.
