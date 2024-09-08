CBS had this news, of geopolitical concern.
In summary:
- Two NATO members, Romania and Latvia, reported Russian drones violating their airspace.
- A drone entered Romania early Sunday during Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and port infrastructure near the Danube.
- In Latvia, a Russian drone crashed near the town of Rezekne, possibly straying from Belarus, the day before.
- Romania has confirmed previous drone fragments on its territory since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
- NATO condemned the violation of Romanian airspace, though no evidence suggests an intentional attack on NATO members.
- Latvian authorities stated there is no indication that Russia or Belarus intentionally sent the drone into Latvia.
- Latvia’s defense minister played down the significance of the drone incursion.
Probably nothing. Hope so.