CBS had this news, of geopolitical concern.

In summary:

Two NATO members, Romania and Latvia, reported Russian drones violating their airspace.

A drone entered Romania early Sunday during Russian attacks on Ukrainian civilian targets and port infrastructure near the Danube.

In Latvia, a Russian drone crashed near the town of Rezekne, possibly straying from Belarus, the day before.

Romania has confirmed previous drone fragments on its territory since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

NATO condemned the violation of Romanian airspace, though no evidence suggests an intentional attack on NATO members.

Latvian authorities stated there is no indication that Russia or Belarus intentionally sent the drone into Latvia.

Latvia’s defense minister played down the significance of the drone incursion.

Probably nothing. Hope so.