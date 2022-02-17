Well, that's pretty much the big risk so as to any supposed accusation from the Russian camp from earlier here. But Ukraine have responded with one of their own, with president Zelenskiy now out saying that the shelling of the kindergarten by Russian forces earlier is a "big provocation". I shared my thoughts earlier after the initial Russian accusation:

"There's talk that such open fire in the region is not uncommon but the thing is, the situation now is rather delicate and sensitive - hence, the market reaction. Also, there are some suggestions this could be the false flag that Russia is trying to put out in order to set a pretext for an imminent invasion. Only time will tell how this all plays out. There might be scope for Ukraine to defend themselves and deny the headlines but we'll see."

After which, Ukraine did indeed try to deny the incident.