For oil traders, keeping track of the ebbs and flows on this ceasefire is important. It looks like some back tracking going on, which should be a tailwind for oil, at the margin.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Hamas opposed a clause that would allow Israel to block the release of certain Palestinian prisoners, instead trying to influence which prisoners would be freed.

He directed Israeli negotiators to uphold the original terms.

Netanyahu’s security cabinet and government must approve any finalized deal, and Hamas has not yet commented on his remarks.

I'm no expert on the politics of this, just trying to keep track too.