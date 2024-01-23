Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) Q4 2023 Earnings:

: $4.00 billion, MISSED expectations of $4.12 billion. Guidance: Q1 revenue projected between $3.45-3.75 billion, below expectations of $4.09 billion. Q1 EPS view is $0.96-$1.16, below expectations of $1.42.

Texas Instrument shares are trading down -$7.34 or -4.21% in after-hours trading

Netflix Inc (NFLX) Q4 2023 Earnings:

: $8.83 billion, BEAT expectations of $8.71 billion. Streaming Paid Net Change : +13.12 million, significantly above expectations of +8.91 million.

: +13.12 million, significantly above expectations of +8.91 million. Future Outlook: Expects a sequential decrease in Q1 paid net additions but an increase from Q1 2023's net paid additions of 1.8 million. Sees Q1 EPS at $4.49 (above expectations of $4.09) and Q1 revenue at $9.24 billion (above expectations of $9.28 billion).

Netflix shares are trading up $19.31 or 4.02% at $511.58 in after-hours trading

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q$ 2023 earnings:

$1.60, beat expectations of $1.48 Revenues $1.93 billion beat expectations of $1.89 billion

Shares of Intuitive Surgical are trading up $1.49 or 0.40%