Netflix been on both EPS and revenues

EPS $4.27 versus expected $4.20

revenues $10.25 billion versus $10.11 billion estimate

Paid net additions come In At 18.91 million much higher than the 9.6 million estimate

revenue guidance for the quarter $10.42 billion versus $10.49 billion estimate

Revenue guidance for the Year $43.5 billion – $44.5 billion versus $43.59 billion estimate

The company sees fiscal year revenue growth of 12 to 14% versus expectations of 12.2%

Netflix shares are trading up 11% in after-hours trading

United Airlines also be on the top and bottom lines:

EPS $3.26 versus $2.99 estimate

Revenues $14.7 billion versus $14.4 billion estimate

For the next quarter expecting $0.75 to $1 25 versus $0.52 estimate

Shares of United are trading up $5.03 or 4.51% at $115.55

Interactive Brokers:

revenues $1.42 billion versus $1.37 billion estimate

EPS $2.03 versus one dollar and 86% estimate

Profit margins increased to 75% from 72%

The company declares a $0.25 dividend

Shares of InteractiveBrokers are trading of $3.35 or 1.74% at $196.01

Seagate beat on EPS and Revenues:

EPS $2.03 versus $1.87 estimate

Revenues $2.33 billion versus $2.31 billion estimate

Guidance for revenues $1.95 billion – $2.25 billion versus estimates of $2.18 billion

EPS guidance $1.50 – $1.90 versus estimates of $1.69

Shares are Seagate are trading mostly lower by -0.24% at $101.01 after closing at $101.25.