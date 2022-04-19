Netflix  earnings  have been released and the details market

  • The earnings-per-share came in at $3.53 versus $2.89
  • Revenues came in at $7.87 billion versus $7.93 billion estimate
  • Net subscribers additions (or subtractions) came in at -0.2 million versus expected +2.5 million
  • In Q2 forecast a loss of 2 million subscribers
  • Expects Q2 earnings-per-share $3 versus $3.02 expected
  • Expects Q2 revenues of eight dollars and $8.05 billion versus expected $8.23 billion

Shares are down 17% in after-hours trading to $292.

The cancellation of Russian subscribers subtracted 700,000. The company also blamed password sharing and increasing competition for the "revenue growth headwinds".

With nearly 220 million paying households the company estimates that there are additional 100 million homes including 30 million in the US and Canada that share passwords.

Netflix will be experimenting with a account sharing surcharge in Chile Costa Rica, and Peru before potentially launching it in other countries.