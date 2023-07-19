Netflix earnings for 2Q show:

earnings-per-share $3.29 versus expected $2.86

revenues $8.19 billion versus expected $8.29 billion

Streaming and paid net additions 5.89 million versus expected 2.07 million

Netflix's guidance for Q3 includes the following:

It projects revenue of $8.5 billion, which is slightly below the expected $8.67 billion.

The company anticipates an earnings per share (EPS) of $3.52, surpassing the expected $3.23.

Netflix expects the number of paid net additions to its streaming service in Q3 to be similar to this quarter.

Netflix shares are trading lower at $457.76 that's down 4.16% from the closing level of $477.59.