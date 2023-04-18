Netflix is expected to report first-quarter earnings after the close on Tuesday. Although the company will no longer give guidance for subscribers, they will still report how many total users there are in the US and globally.

Expectations are for:

  • EPS $2.86
  • revenues $8.18 billion
  • Subscribers 2.86 million net additions

the company will also speak to ad based subscribers. The company added a $6.99 a month tier which compliments the ad free tiers with the standard plan at $15.49 per month and the Basic plan at $9.99 a month.

The company has also been increasing its crackdown on paid sharing. They broaden their crackdown to include countries like Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain – in addition to countries of Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru. So far there has been no announcement regarding US users.

Netflix shares trade above its 100 day moving average

Technically Netflix shares are trading at $333.84 (up $1.20 or 0.36% today). The price is trading above its 100 day moving average at $323.14 tilting the bias in the favor of the buyers.

The price last traded below the 100 day moving average back on March 23. The low for the year reached $285.29 on March 13. That low took out the January 3 low at $288.63. The inability to extend lower after breaking to a new year low turned sellers and buyers. Today would take a move below the 100 day moving average to increase bearish bias. Absent that and the buyers remaining control.

The high price off the low reached $349.43 on April 4. Getting above that high will increase the bullish bias and have traders looking toward the high price for the year at $379.31 (reached on February 3)