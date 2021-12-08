Multiple sources are reporting on the matter with a supposed "Plan B" to be implemented whereby we will see:

Recommendation to work from home

COVID-19 passports for large venues

Additionally, an update to international travel measures will also come into place later but they will be kept as it is for now. The headlines floating about are weighing on the pound slightly with cable down from 1.3235 to 1.3204.

An announcement could be possible around 5pm to 6pm local time, so watch out for that. The action taken above is the government supposedly trying to "get ahead of the curve" against omicron.