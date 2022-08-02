The market has gone through the Pelosi landing. And the risk appetite has seen more buying.
Technically the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ are all back above their 100 day moving averages
- Dow industrial average 100 day moving average at 32722.58. The price just moved to a high of 32762.45
- S&P index 100 day moving average is at 4120.05. The price high just reached 4136.03
- NASDAQ index 100 hour moving averages at 12337.26. The high price just reached 12486.37 and traded at the highest level since May 5.
The NASDAQ and is good for 0.92% so far.