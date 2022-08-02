The market has gone through the Pelosi landing. And the risk appetite has seen more buying.

Technically the Dow, S&P and NASDAQ are all back above their 100 day moving averages

Dow industrial average 100 day moving average at 32722.58. The price just moved to a high of 32762.45

S&P index 100 day moving average is at 4120.05. The price high just reached 4136.03

NASDAQ index 100 hour moving averages at 12337.26. The high price just reached 12486.37 and traded at the highest level since May 5.

The NASDAQ and is good for 0.92% so far.