The major US indices are trading at new session highs. This is the 2nd consecutive day of solid gains. The gains are led by the Dow industrial average which is up 504 points. On Friday the Dow rose by 748 points.

The S&P index is now up 57 points or 1.52%. On Friday the index rose near 87 points.

Finally the NASDAQ index is up 123 points or 1.13% after Friday's gains of 244 points.

Looking at the US debt market, yields are higher:

2 year 4.498%, +0.7 basis points

10 year 4.2383,, +2.6 basis points

30 year yield 4.3%, +7.6 basis points