The US stock indices are higher with NASDAQ leading the way. That index is currently up 80 points or 0.55% at 14842. The high for the day reached 14848. Yesterday's high price reached 14855 which was the highest level going back to January 2022. The market price is still some 9% away from it's all-time high price from 2021. .

The major indices are up for six consecutive days. Today would be day 7.

The Nasdaq index is now up 3.04% on the week. That is on pace for its 7th consecutive weekly gain since bottoming during the October 23 low at 12543.86. The index up is up 18.3% from that level.

The Dow Industrial Average is up 17.73 points or 0.04% at 37264. The S&P index is up 4.46 points or 0.09% at 4724.

The Dow Industrial Average has closed at record highs for 2 consecutive days. It closed above its 2022 high on Wednesday.