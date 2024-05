The NASDAQ index is trading to new session highs. The index is up 128.66 points or 0.77% at 16814.43.

Nvidia shares are leading the way with a gain of 2.72% at $950. The high-price today reached $952. That took out the high-price from March 25 at $950.02.. The all-time high came in at $974.

Meanwhile, the Dow Industrial Average average has turned into negative territory. At session highs, the Dow Industrial Average was up 73.80 points