Even more geopolitical news from the West Bank.
- The U.S. State Department announced a visa restriction policy aimed at individuals believed to be involved in activities that undermine peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.
- The policy will focus on individuals believed to have committed acts of violence or those restricting civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities.
- US State Department noted that visa restrictions might extend to immediate family members of those targeted by the policy.
- Blinken declared a commitment to seeking accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or victim.
- The U.S. will persist in engaging with Israeli leadership and the Palestinian Authority regarding violence in the West Bank, recognizing that both parties have a responsibility to maintain stability.
- Blinken stated that Israel should implement more measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks.
- U.S. Secretary of State Blinken emphasized that the Palestinian Authority needs to intensify its efforts to prevent Palestinian attacks against Israelis.