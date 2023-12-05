Even more geopolitical news from the West Bank.

The U.S. State Department announced a visa restriction policy aimed at individuals believed to be involved in activities that undermine peace, security, or stability in the West Bank.

The policy will focus on individuals believed to have committed acts of violence or those restricting civilians' access to essential services and basic necessities.

US State Department noted that visa restrictions might extend to immediate family members of those targeted by the policy.

Blinken declared a commitment to seeking accountability for all acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank, regardless of the perpetrator or victim.

The U.S. will persist in engaging with Israeli leadership and the Palestinian Authority regarding violence in the West Bank, recognizing that both parties have a responsibility to maintain stability.

Blinken stated that Israel should implement more measures to protect Palestinian civilians from extremist attacks.

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken emphasized that the Palestinian Authority needs to intensify its efforts to prevent Palestinian attacks against Israelis.