Empire manufacturing index for July

Prior report -6.00

new orders -0.6 versus -1.0 last month

prices paid +26.5 versus +24.5 in June

employment index -7.9 versus -8.7 in June

6-month business conditions Index +25.8 versus +30.1 in June (in June it was a two-year high)

Other details:

shipments 3.9 versus 3.3 last month.

Prices received 6.1 versus 7.1 last month

Unfilled orders -11.2 versus 1.0 last month.

Delivery time -9.2 versus -4.1 last month.

Inventories -6.1 versus 1.0 last month.

Average employee work wake -0.1 versus -9.9 last month

Supply availability is 0.0 versus -1.0 last month

6- month forward details:

new orders 20.8 versus 30.0 last month.

Employment 5.8 versus 9.4 last month

prices paid 39.8 versus 37.8 last month

prices received 27.6 versus 22.4 last week

shipments 25.3 versus 28.7 last month

Not much off from expectations or last month on the headline number. Although new orders, prices paid, and employment was higher than last month, employment remained negative as was new orders.

Prices paid/received remained nearer lower levels and close to pre-pandemic levels (see charts below).