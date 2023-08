The New York Fed's "multivariate core trend" rate of inflation is their attempt to capture the underlying trend of prices and it fell to 2.9% y/y in June from a downwardly revised 3.2% in May. It's now at the lowest two-and-a-half years.

Persistence in both housing and services ex-housing inflation was dominated by the sector-specific component of the trend, the NY Fed said.

It's certainly a bull market in obscure inflation metrics.