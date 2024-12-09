Prior one-year inflation expectations 2.9% (a four-year low)

Three-year inflation expectations 2.6% vs 2.5% prior

Five-year inflation expectations 2.9% vs 2.8% prior

Other statistics:

Current household financial situation perceptions steady

Respondents sharply cut expectations of future government borrowing

Mean unemployment expectations—or the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now—ticked up by 0.5 ppt to 35.0 percent.

The share of Americans who expect they will be better off financially over the coming year jumped in November to its highest level since Feb 2020 (this is likely politics)