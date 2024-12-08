NYT reports that Israeli ground forces have crossed into Syria's territory for the first time since the 1973 October War.

This is getting some attention across media. I'd seen similar reports almost 24 hours ago so I am not sure this fresh breaking news. Reports I'd seen over the weekend were that Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tanks had crossed the buffer zone and entered Syria (this was on December 8).

Perhaps the distinction is between tanks and ground forces. I dunno sry.

Earlier:

Oil futures have just begun trading for the week.

Gold is higher, circa 2647 USD as I post.