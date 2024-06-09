This is weighing on the euro:

Its not as if its collapsing, its off 20 points or so from late Friday, circa 1.0775 or so.

As I say

EVERY

SINGLE

WEEK:

As is usual for a Monday morning, market liquidity is very thin until it improves as more Asian centres come online ... prices are liable to swing around, so take care out there.

And its going to stay illiquid for some time due to Australian markets being closed for a holiday. Its just New Zealand and the bots until Tokyo kicks off (its currently 5.45 am in Tokyo)

Mind the gap