>
New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February: +3.9% m/m (prior +1%)
NZD
New Zealand - ANZ Commodity Price index for February: +3.9% m/m (prior +1%)
-
ANZ's indicator of price trends for New Zealand's 17 main commodity exports
Eamonn Sheridan
Thursday, 03/03/2022 | 00:00 GMT-0
03/03/2022 | 00:00 GMT-0
Fresh record high
ANZ remarks (in breif):
- Prices lifted across most commodity groups with dairy
and aluminium leading the charge.
- In local currency terms, the index gained 4.9%, as local returns were
supported by a 1.2% reduction in the trade weighted index (TWI).
more to come
---
January report is here
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Tags
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW
Most Popular
You might also like
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW