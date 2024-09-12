NZ – BusinessNZ Performance of Manufacturing Index (PMI).

Still in contraction at 45.8

prior revised to 44 .4, from 44.0

long term average is 52.6

has been in contraction for 18 consecutive months

BusinessNZ’s Director, Advocacy Catherine Beard:

sub-index results for Production (46.3) and New Orders (46.8) were both the strongest they have been in a few months

BNZ’s Senior Economist Doug Steel: