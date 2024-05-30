New Zealand forecast a budget deficit of NZ$11.07($7.04 billion) for the fiscal year ending June 30 2024,

wider than a deficit of NZ$9.32 billion forecast in its half-year fiscal update in December.

Treasury inflation forecasts:

falling below 3% in Q3 this year

to 2% around 2026

sees a contraction in GDP in H1 of 2024, return to growth in H2 of this year

NZD/USD is little changed:

Tax relief for Kiwis has contributed to the wider deficit and is a fiscal stimulus for the year ahead. This is not a desired outcome for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand trying to drive inflation down.