Building permits data from New Zealand for November 2023 came in at -10.6% m/m

prior +8.5%

While this is an ugly data point the thing about building consents is that the m/m can be very volatile. The "lumpiness" comes from the ebb and flow of multi-unti developments in the data.

For that reason analysts and traders tend to turn to the y/y result instead. That's hardly any better!

-24% y/y

prior +8.7%

The statistics folks in New Zealand are trying to gloss over the data:

“The annual number of new homes consented has continued to decrease from its peak of 51,015 in the year ended May 2022,”

NZD/USD is little changed around 0.6225